Singled Out: Phillip Broussard's Best Friend

"Best Friend" came about out of a simple guitar riff that I had written. I was dealing with some personal anguish at the time and I enjoyed the sound of the riff enough to work backwards with it. I had already penned some lyrics the previous year about losing my dad when I was younger.

The riff matched the tone of the song so it gave me the key that I wanted to write the song in. The chords fell into place fairly quickly after maneuvering some song meter around. I knew it was going to work when someone described the feeling the music gave them as "thinking about themselves standing alone in a field pondering life's decisions."

I still think about that when I listen to this song except it has special significance about the loss of a loved one.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP right here!