James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt Announces 2018 Tour Dates
01-10-2018
James Taylor and his All-Star Band will once again be teaming up with Bonnie Raitt for a North American tour this spring. The initial dates for the trek have been announced.

The new tour follows last summer's outing and the announced dates kick off on May 8th at the Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL and the final announced dates takes place on July 1st in Buffalo.

There will be additional shows announced for the following markets: Charlotte, NC, Greensboro, NC, Charleston, SC, Greenville, SC, Wichita, KS, Oklahoma City, OK, Seattle, WA, Green Bay, WI, Indianapolis, IN.

The tickets for this first round of dates will be going on sale to the general public on January 19th at 10am local time.

James Taylor with Special Guest Bonnie Raitt Dates:
5/8/18 - Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FL
5/9/18 - Amway Center - Orlando, FL
5/11/18 - BB&T Center - Sunrise, FL
5/12/18 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL
5/21/18 - Scottrade Center - St. Louis, MO
5/22/18 - Sprint Center - Kansas City, MO
5/27/18 - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - Denver, CO
5/29/18 - Talking Stick Resort Arena - Phoenix, AZ
5/31/18 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA
6/1/18 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA
6/3/18 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA
6/5/18 - Moda Center - Portland, OR
6/22/18 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN**
6/25/18 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI
6/28/18 - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Milwaukee, WI
6/30/18 - Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH
7/1/18 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY

**Tickets for the show in St. Paul, MN go on sale January 20th at 10am local time.

