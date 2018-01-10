Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Justin Timberlake Reveals Some 'Filthy' Studio Footage
01-10-2018
.
Justin Timberlake

(Radio.com) Justin Timberlake wants to give you a peek behind the curtain. The pop star has shared a new behind-the-scenes video revealing how his new single, "Filthy," came to life in the recording studio.

The song is the first single form Justin Timberlake's new album, Man of the Woods, which is set for release on Feb. 2. The black and white clips finds Timberlake working with longtime collaborator, Timabaland, as they craft the track.

'I'm not really sure who's gonna respond to what, but I do know how everyone responded to that song in the studio," Timberlake says as he's shown dancing with producer Swizz Beatz. Check out the clip here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Justin Timberlake News

