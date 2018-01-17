Warbringer Playing Full Waking into Nightmares Album Live

Frontman John Kevill had this to say, "This year we will be writing new material, but that doesn't mean the live war machine will stop rolling... in addition to our Japanese 'Thrash Domination' festivals with Testament and Exodus, we are pleased to announce a small run of West coast shows in April of 2018.

"Since we have been playing Woe to the Vanquished in its entirety this last year, to great response, we decided we liked the full album format live. It is really cool being able to deliver the whole of a record, front to back, in a live setting, and so on these limited April dates we will be doing that with a fan favorite from our back catalogue... Waking into Nightmares."

He continued, "We will play the full record live as both a treat for fans as well as a tribute to Nic Ritter, who passed away in 2017. That record pushed the boundaries forward for Warbringer and we look forward to punishing everyone with it live this coming April. See you in the pit."

Waking Into Nightmares Shows:

4/27: Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

4/28: Santa Ana, CA - Malone's

4/29: San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick