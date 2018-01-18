Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Concert For George Harrison Getting Deluxe Reissue
01-18-2018
.
George Harrison

(hennemusic) "Concert For George", a 2002 tribute event in honor of George Harrison, will be reissued on Friday, February 23 to mark the late Beatles guitarist's 75th birthday on February 25.

Organized by Eric Clapton and Olivia Harrison, the November 29, 2002 show at London's Royal Albert Hall landed one year to the day after Harrison's passing from lung cancer at the age of 58.

The evening featured George's songs, and music he loved, performed by a lineup that included Clapton, Joe Brown, Dhani Harrison, Jools Holland, Jeff Lynne, Paul McCartney, Monty Python, Tom Petty, Billy Preston, Ravi and Anoushka Shankar, Ringo Starr and many more.

"We will always celebrate George's birthday," says Olivia, "and this year we are releasing Concert For George in a very special package in memory of a special man."

Directed by David Leland, "Concert For George" will be reissued as a Deluxe Edition Box Set, a 4-LP Box Set, plus new CD/DVD and CD/Blu-ray combo packages.

Presented in a 12" by 12" hardbound book, the Deluxe Box Set - limited to 1000 copies worldwide - features the complete sound and film recordings from the concert on 4 180-gram audiophile LPs, 2 CDs, 2 DVDs and 2 Blu-rays, plus an opportunity to own a piece of the historic event, by way of a cutting from the original hand-painted on-stage tapestry used as the backdrop at the show. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

George Harrison Music, DVDs, Books and more

George Harrison T-shirts and Posters

More George Harrison News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Concert For George Harrison Getting Deluxe Reissue

Paul McCartney, Ringo and George Harrison Items Up For Auction

George Harrison Celebrated With Two-Part In The Studio Special

George Harrison Pop-Up Exhibition Announced

George Harrison's 'What Is Life' Finally Gets a Music Video

George Harrison Vinyl Box Set Announced

Lost George Harrison Tracks To Surface On Gary Wright Album

George Harrison, Keith Richards Twitter Hacker Comes Clean

Eric Clapton Shoots Down George Harrison Rumor, Mystery Remains

George Fest: A Night To Celebrate The Music Of George Harrison Released


More Stories for George Harrison

George Harrison Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup- Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Members Of Muse- Previously Unreleased Prince Recordings- more

Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit- Previously-Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online- Jack White Announces Boarding House Reach Tour- more

The Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan Dead At 46- Motorhead Stars Reuniting For Lemmy Tribute Shows- Guns N' Roses' Long Delayed Album A Masterpiece Says Guitarist- more

Page Too:
Justin Timberlake Releasing New Song 'Supplies' and Video- Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker Teaming For Tour- Dierks Bentley Releasing His New Song 'Woman, Amen'- more

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Welcome Surrogate Baby Girl- Seal Denies Former Neighbor's Sexual Assault Allegations- Justin Timberlake Releases Studio Footage- more

Migos Announce Release Date For 'Culture II'- Katy Perry To Present Minnie Mouse Walk of Fame Star- Lana Del Rey Guests On Borns' New Track 'Blue Madonna'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Members Of Muse

Previously Unreleased Prince Recordings and Video Part Of Tribute

Rockers Pay Tribute To Cranberries' Dolores O' Riordan

Concert For George Harrison Getting Deluxe Reissue

Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Previously-Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online

Jack White Announces Boarding House Reach Tour

The Cranberries Dolores O'Riordan Cause of Death Under Investigation

Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album And Summer Tour

Vixen's Janet Gardner Recovering From Emergency Brain Surgery

Queen, Bowie, Stones, Aerosmith Among Grammy Hall Of Fame Inductees

Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Release New Song

The Dead Daisies Announce New Album 'Burn It Down'

MGMT Announces New Album 'Like Dark Age' And Tour

Corrosion Of Conformity Release 'The Luddite' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Timberlake Releasing New Song 'Supplies' and Video

Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker Teaming For Tour

Dierks Bentley Releasing His New Song 'Woman, Amen'

Kacey Musgraves Reese Witherspoon Do Their Own Carpool Karaoke

Kendrick Lamar, Sam Smith, U2 to Perform at Grammys

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Welcome Surrogate Baby Girl

Seal Denies Former Neighbor's Sexual Assault Allegations

Justin Timberlake Releases 'Man of the Woods' Studio Footage

Black Eyed Peas Perform 'Street Livin' On Late Night TV

Young Thug Releases New Track 'MLK'

Bleachers Release New Track 'Alfie's Song (Not So Typical Love Song)'

Selena Gomez's Mother Didn't Want Her To Work With Woody Allen

Greg Spero Leaves Halsey To Focus On New 'Tiny Room' Series

Lady Antebellum's Dave Haywood Shares Video Of Newborn Daughter

Jordan Davis Announces Album and Release New Video

Tegan Marie Announce New Single and Special Live Performances

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.