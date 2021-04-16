Peter Frampton Rocks George Harrison Tribute

The Peter Frampton Band have released a video for their tribute to Beatles legend George Harrison's "Isn't It A Pity", which comes from their forthcoming covers album.

Frampton had this to say, "'Isn't It A Pity' from George's album All Things Must Pass, was the track I could hear playing when I first arrived at Abbey Road to record."

The video kicks off with footage from Frampton's Farewell Tour in 2019. Peter continues, "We have all been in the same boat for over a year now. Our video lets you into my world of lockdown and possibly yours too. I think we can all relate."

The song is one of the instrumental covers of Frampton's favorite songs that will be included on the new "Frampton Forgot The Words" album, which is set to hit stores next Friday, April 23rd. Watch the video below:

