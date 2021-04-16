.

Peter Frampton Rocks George Harrison Tribute

Keavin Wiggins | 04-16-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Peter Frampton still from the video

The Peter Frampton Band have released a video for their tribute to Beatles legend George Harrison's "Isn't It A Pity", which comes from their forthcoming covers album.

Frampton had this to say, "'Isn't It A Pity' from George's album All Things Must Pass, was the track I could hear playing when I first arrived at Abbey Road to record."

The video kicks off with footage from Frampton's Farewell Tour in 2019. Peter continues, "We have all been in the same boat for over a year now. Our video lets you into my world of lockdown and possibly yours too. I think we can all relate."

The song is one of the instrumental covers of Frampton's favorite songs that will be included on the new "Frampton Forgot The Words" album, which is set to hit stores next Friday, April 23rd. Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Peter Frampton Rocks George Harrison Tribute

Peter Frampton Streams Cover Of David Bowie Classic

Peter Frampton Takes On Roxy Music Classic In New Video

Peter Frampton Shares Cover Of Radiohead Song

Peter Frampton In The Studio For Comes Alive Anniversary

Peter Frampton And The Doobie Brothers Team Up For Isolation Jam

Peter Frampton Cancels Farewell Tour Dates

Peter Frampton Announces 'Do You Feel Like I Do?' Memoir

Frampton Comes Alive Enters Grammy Hall Of Fame

Peter Frampton Announce UK Farewell Tour

News > Peter Frampton

advertisement
Day In Rock

Fear Factory Stream First New Song In Almost Six Years- Nancy Wilson Streaming Eddie Van Halen Tribute- 'Escape The Fate Recruit Travis Barker For 'Lightning Strike'- more

Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name- Joey Ramone Biopic On The Way- Greta Van Fleet's TV Live Performance Goes Online- Exodus's Hunting Begins Cancer Treatment- more

Van Halen and Metallica Hits Mashed Up For 'Enter Panaman'- Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV- Black Sabbath Expand 'Sabotage' For Deluxe Reissue- David Bowie- more

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Surprise Fans With 'Eazy Sleazy'- Train's 'Hey, Soul Sister' Goes Diamond- Iron Maiden Postpone Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting Diagnosed With Cancer- more

Reviews

Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young

The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More

Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits

Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath

On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition

advertisement
Latest News

The Struts Team Up With Paris Jackson For 'Low Key In Love'

Nancy Wilson Streaming Eddie Van Halen Tribute '4 Edward'

Peter Frampton Rocks George Harrison Tribute

Escape The Fate Recruit Travis Barker For 'Lightning Strike'

Fear Factory Stream First New Song In Almost Six Years 'Disruptor'

Dream Theater Have Finished Recording New Album

Singled Out: Run Katie Run's No Way Out

Brothers Osborne Launching We're Not For Everyone Tour