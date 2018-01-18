Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker Teaming For Tour
01-18-2018
(Radio.com) Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker have announced plans for the Summer Plays on Tour, with the pair sharing headlining duties and featuring special guest Russell Dickerson.

The tour kicks off July 19 in Toronto, Canada, with dates scheduled through October 6, when it wraps up in Bristow, VA. "For us as a band, being out on the road together is where it all comes to life," said Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley in a press statement. "Darius is one of our closest friends, and so we just feel really excited to get to share this tour and those memories on and off stage with him. There's no doubt that it's going to be a total blast and we're thrilled to have Russell out with us too this summer – we're already brainstorming ways to shake things up and make each night all about just being in the moment."

"Reuniting this summer and heading back out on the road with my friends Lady Antebellum feels like a home away from home," Rucker added. "It's going to be an incredible summer, and I can't wait to see y'all out there!" Read more including dates and ticket details here.

