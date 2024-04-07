Tedeschi Trucks Band Leads Riverfront Revival Lineup

(EBM) For the third year in a row, Charleston native Darius Rucker has curated an all-star roster of talent for his hometown music festival, Riverfront Revival, alongside SRE Entertainment, set to take place on Friday, October 11, and Saturday, October 12, 2024, at scenic Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Fans can now purchase daily tickets in addition to weekend passes and get a first look at the talented lineup, featuring a melody of nineties, Americana, rock and country tunes.

Riverfront Revival is thrilled to announce its two headlining acts at this year's festival: multi-Diamond, two-time GRAMMY Award-winning and internationally acclaimed band Hootie & the Blowfish, of which Rucker is a member, and GRAMMY Award-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band. Tedeschi Trucks Band will headline Friday night to kick off the two-day affair, and Hootie & the Blowfish will cap off the festival on Saturday as they officially end their 2024 "Summer Camp with Trucks" tour with Riverfront Revival festival-goers. Guests can expect the last show of Hootie & the Blowfish's tour, their first since 2019, to culminate in emphatic fashion in their home state of South Carolina along the backdrop of the Cooper River in a can't-miss performance.

"I can't think of a better way to close Riverfront Revival out with a bang than next to my Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates," shares Rucker. "Charleston and the band both mean so much to me and are an integral part of who I am, so I'm thrilled to bring these two parts of my life together for everyone to celebrate and enjoy."

The Revivalists, Paul Cauthen, Southall, Grace Bowers & the Hodge Podge and July Moon will also grace the stage on Friday night with can't-miss performances. On Saturday, guests can expect to delight in the sounds of Jamey Johnson, Collective Soul, Arrested Development, Hailey Whitters, Sister Hazel, Shane Profitt, Gritty Flyright, Brady Smith and Elizabeth Covington. On Friday, gates will open at 4 p.m. with musical acts running from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Saturday, gates will open at noon, with musical acts occurring from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Daily passes are now on sale in tiered pricing plus taxes and fees at the General Admission level ($115), General Admission Plus level ($225) and VIP level ($325), in addition to still-available weekend passes at the General Admission level ($190), General Admission Plus level ($375) and VIP level ($600). General Admission Plus is new to this year's Riverfront Revival ticket offerings, which include a private bar, seating and restrooms. VIP tickets, limited in quantity and sold out two years in a row, include dedicated entrances and viewing areas in front of the stages, exclusive premium lounge areas, bars and restrooms.

