The Afghan Whigs and Built To Spill Announce Tour

The trek will feature support from special guests Rituals Of Mine from April 11th through April 25th and Ed Harcourt will be taking over on April 27th through May 15th.

The tour is set to kick off on April 11th in Madison, WI at Majestic and will be concluding on May 15th in Seattle, WA at Showbox. See all of the dates below:



The Afghan Whigs / Built To Spill North American Tour

Apr-11 Madison, WI Majestic

Apr-12 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

Apr-13 Indianapolis, IN Vogue

Apr-14 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls

Apr-16 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall

Apr-18 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

Apr-20 Boston, MA House Of Blues

Apr-21 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory

Apr-23 Toronto, ON Danforth

Apr-24 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

Apr-25 Cleveland, OH House Of Blues

Apr-27 Baltimore, MD Rams Head

Apr-28 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

Apr-29 Asheville, NC Orange Peel

May-01 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

May-02 New Orleans, LA Civic Theatre

May-03 Dallas, TX House Of Blues

May-04 Austin, TX Emo's

May-05 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre

May-08 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren

May-09 San Diego, CA North P Observatory

May-10 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

May-11 Berkeley, CA UC Theatre

May-15 Seattle, WA Showbox