Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Afghan Whigs and Built To Spill Announce Tour
01-18-2018
.
Afghan Whigs

The Afghan Whigs and Built To Spill have announced that they will be hitting the road together this spring for a North American tour that will hit 24 cities.

The trek will feature support from special guests Rituals Of Mine from April 11th through April 25th and Ed Harcourt will be taking over on April 27th through May 15th.

The tour is set to kick off on April 11th in Madison, WI at Majestic and will be concluding on May 15th in Seattle, WA at Showbox. See all of the dates below:


The Afghan Whigs / Built To Spill North American Tour
Apr-11 Madison, WI Majestic
Apr-12 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre
Apr-13 Indianapolis, IN Vogue
Apr-14 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls
Apr-16 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall
Apr-18 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
Apr-20 Boston, MA House Of Blues
Apr-21 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory
Apr-23 Toronto, ON Danforth
Apr-24 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom
Apr-25 Cleveland, OH House Of Blues
Apr-27 Baltimore, MD Rams Head
Apr-28 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
Apr-29 Asheville, NC Orange Peel
May-01 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
May-02 New Orleans, LA Civic Theatre
May-03 Dallas, TX House Of Blues
May-04 Austin, TX Emo's
May-05 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre
May-08 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren
May-09 San Diego, CA North P Observatory
May-10 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
May-11 Berkeley, CA UC Theatre
May-15 Seattle, WA Showbox

advertisement

Afghan Whigs Music, DVDs, Books and more

Afghan Whigs T-shirts and Posters

More Afghan Whigs News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Afghan Whigs and Built To Spill Announce Tour

The Afghan Whigs Announce North American Tour

The Afghan Whigs Announce North American Tour

The Afghan Whigs Release 'Oriole' Video

Josh Homme Performs Unreleased Afghan Whigs' Dave Rosser Benefit

The Afghan Whigs's 'Black Love' Expanded For 20th Anniversary

The Afghan Whigs Tap Unusual Star For The Lottery Video


More Stories for Afghan Whigs

Afghan Whigs Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video- Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show- Judas Priest Preview Their New Song 'Spectre'- more

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup- Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Members Of Muse- Previously Unreleased Prince Recordings- more

Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit- Previously-Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online- Jack White Announces Boarding House Reach Tour- more

Page Too:
Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse- Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour- Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video- Jason Aldean Announces Tour- more

Justin Timberlake Releasing New Song 'Supplies' and Video- Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker Teaming For Tour- Dierks Bentley Releasing His New Song 'Woman, Amen'- more

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Welcome Surrogate Baby Girl- Seal Denies Former Neighbor's Sexual Assault Allegations- Justin Timberlake Releases Studio Footage- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show

Judas Priest Preview Their New Song 'Spectre'

Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour

Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls Recruits Guitar Greats For New Album

Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon)

Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online

The Afghan Whigs and Built To Spill Announce Tour

A Look At 2018 Rock Hall Inductee Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Singled Out: Down & Out (Featuring Hit The Lights' Nick Thompson)

Beatles Land In New Guinness World Records Book

U2 Announce Songs Of Experience Euro Tour

Most Anticipated Heavy Rock Albums For 2018

Billy Idol Adds New Dates To U.S .Tour

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Members Of Muse

• more

Page Too News Stories
Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse

Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour

Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video

Jason Aldean Announces Tour With Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina

Pharrell Will Perform at 2018 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

Maroon 5 Release Snapchat Filled 'Wait' Video

50 Cent's 'In Da Club' Used For School Snow Day Announcement

Louis Tomlinson Donates $10K To Help Fan With Cerebral Palsy

Keith Urban Teases New Song 'Parallel Line'

Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Performance On 'Ellen' Goes Online

Zac Brown Song 'It Goes On' Featured In '12 Strong' Film

How Grammy Awards Trophies Are Actually Made

Eminem Previews 'River' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran

Justin Timberlake Releasing New Song 'Supplies' and Video

Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker Teaming For Tour

Dierks Bentley Releasing His New Song 'Woman, Amen'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.