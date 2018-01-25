Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Justin Timberlake Slammed By Dylan Farrow for Woody Allen Movie
01-25-2018
.
Justin Timberlake

(Radio.com) Dylan Farrow has taken Justin Timberlake to task. After the singer posted a seemingly innocuous tweet, Farrow, the estranged daughter of controversial director, Woody Allen, responded with a scathing rebuke.

"Random question: Can someone please explain the saying, 'You just want your cake and to eat it too." What else am I about to do with a cake??," Timberlake shared on Twitter.

"The saying means, for example, you can't support #TIMESUP and praise sexual predators at the same time," Farrow responded. "You can't retain your credibility as an activist (i.e. – retain the cake) and, at the same time, praise a sexual predator (i.e. – eating the cake)."

Farrow's comments are in response to Timberlake's role in Woody Allen's 2017 movie, Wonder Wheel, in spite of the sexual abuse charges levied against the director by her, allegations that the director has denied.

Timberlake publicly supported the "Times Up" movement at this year's Golden Globes, and has yet to comment on the charges against Allen, or respond to Dylan's tweet. See the tweets here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Justin Timberlake Music
