Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Performs With Placido Domingo

The duo joined forces at the City of San Antonio's tricentennial celebration at the Lila Cockrell Theater. Ally, a San Antonio native, duetted with Domingo on "Besame Mucho," a famous bolero and one of Mexico's most-recorded songs of all time.

In addition to the duet, Brooke covered Selena's "No Me Queda Mas" during the gig, according to My San Antonio. "Tonight, I take the stage alongside Mr. @PlacidoDomingo in my sensational hometown of San Antonio. It is my highest honor, and such a dream come true!" the singer wrote. "I will take in every single moment, and cherish it. This is truly a beautiful blessing from God. I am forever thankful." Watch fan footage of the performance here.