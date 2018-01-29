Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ally Brooke's Topic Collaboration Is 'Perfect'
01-29-2018
.
Ally Brooke

(Radio.com) Ally Brooke has just released a music video for her new single, 'Perfect." The mid-tempo song is about a girl who feels good about herself because the person who loves her makes her feel perfect exactly as she is.

"You're not tryin' to change me / Even though I'm crazy / When it's all too much then you take me home / Wearing no makeup, think I'm beautiful / And when I mess up you let me be me," she sings.

The Fifth Harmony singer collaborated with German producer Topic to deliver the emotional song, which moves between low key instrumentation and electronic bits and pieces that bring a dance vibe to the track. Watch the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

