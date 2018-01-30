Donald Glover Plans The End Of Childish Gambino

"I stand by that," Glover said in the press room following last night's 60th annual GRAMMY awards (where he was nominated and performed as Childish Gambino) in response to his original claim to end the musical moniker. "I'm really appreciative of this. I'm making another project right now. But I like endings, I think they're important to progress."

"I think if a lot of things had death clauses in them, we wouldn't have a lot of problems in the world, to be honest," Glover added. "I think endings are good because they force things to get better" (via Variety). He may also be landing an interesting new gig. Read about that here.