Jennifer Hudson Is Handpicked By Aretha Franklin for Biopic

Hudson's big news was revealed over the weekend at music exec Clive Davis' annual GRAMMY party, where Davis introduced Hudson to perform for the star-studded crowd, sharing that Franklin had selected her for the movie. Hudson performed Franklin classics including "Respect" and "Think" (via Deadline).

