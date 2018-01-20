|
Marshmello Releases Lil Peep Collaboration 'Spotlight' (Week in Review)
Marshmello Releases Lil Peep Collaboration 'Spotlight' was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Marshmello has released a new track called "Spotlight," a collaboration with the late-MC Lil Peep, who died from an overdose of Fentanyl on November 15, 2017. The melancholy track combines melodic vocals with smooth rapping and the lyrics address a painful breakup: "Loving you is like a fairytale/ I just can't pick up the phone again/ This time I'll be on my own my friend/ One more time I'm all alone again." The two artists worked together on the song just a few weeks before the up-and-coming 21-year-old rapper died. At first, Marshmello considered scrapping the track, but Lil Peep's mother asked him if he would release it as a tribute to her son. 'Peep brought an excitement to music that was unparalleled to anybody I've ever met," Marshmello said in a statement. "We started an idea together that unfortunately, we were never able to officially finish together. When I listen to this track now I get chills wishing he could hear it. This record is dedicated to Peep's mother, family, friends and his fans. Gus will live forever through his music and that is something we should all be extremely thankful for." Listen to "Spotlight" - here.
