Mary J. Blige Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Blige was emotional accepting the honor. "I loved to sing, it set me free from all of the negativity and all of the confusion happening outside of our home," the singer said.

"God gave me the strength to keep steppin' and keep my head up regardless of what anybody thought about me, regardless of what anybody said about me," she continued. "I see myself clear and it's not all pretty, but I accept the beautiful mess that I am because it's an imperfect me, still learning, still growing, still Mary though." Read more - here.