Now, O'Riordan's boyfriend has released a heartfelt statement (via People). Ole Koretsky played with the late singer in the alt-rock band D.A.R.K. and posted his message on the group's website.

"My friend, partner, and the love of my life is gone," Koretsky wrote. "My heart is broken and it is beyond repair. Dolores is beautiful. Her art is beautiful. Her family is beautiful. The energy she continues to radiate is undeniable. I am lost. I miss her so much. I will continue to stumble around this planet for some time knowing well there's no real place for me here now."

