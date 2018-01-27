Eminem In the Studio With Dr. Dre And Mike Will Made-It

Sought-after producer Mike Will Made-It shared social media updates of Eminem and Dr. Dre working on some new material, promising a big 2018. Mike captioned a post with "Lose Yourself" lyrics.

"I ONLY NEED 1 SHOT I WONT MISS MY CHANCE TO BLOW, CAUSE OPPORTUNITY COMES ONCE N A LIFETIME, STILL HUMBLE, ON GOD! BIG 2018!!" he wrote.

Eminem also shared a photo from the session of himself with Dr. Dre captioned: "Still Aftermath!" referring to Dre's label to which he's signed. See the posts - here.