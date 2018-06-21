News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Bad Touch Announce New Album 'Shake A Leg'
06-21-2018
Bad Touch

(Noble) Bad Touch have announced that they will be releasing their new album, "Shake A Leg" on October 5th via their just inked worldwide album deal with Marshall Records.

We were sent the following details: The band will support the release with their "Shake A Leg" 18-date UK headline tour that starts on Wednesday 14th October at Newcastle University Union.

The band's third album, "Shake A Leg", was recorded in their home county of Norfolk at Orange Tree Studios. Engineered, produced and mixed by Andy Hodgson, the new album follows the critically acclaimed 2016 release "Truth Be Told" which featured the rock radio hit "99%".

"Shake A Leg" takes a more personal and ambitious approach in song-writing and production due to the bands choice to write more spontaneously within the studio itself resulting in more emotional 'in-the-moment' performances. The new album features hand-picked songs that originate from a collective of all the members influences which they proudly wear on their sleeve.

Bad Touch - 'Shake A Leg' October 2018 Uk Tour
With Special Guests Aaron Buchanan & The Cult Classics And Daxx & Roxanne:

Newcastle, University Union Wednesday 17 October
Glasgow, Classic Grand Thursday 18 October
Inverness, Ironworks Friday 19 October
Edinburgh, Bannerman's Saturday 20 October
Manchester, Academy 3 Wednesday 31 October
Derby, The Flowerpot Thursday 1 November
Hull, Früit Friday 2 November
Sheffield, Corporation Saturday 3 November
Leeds, The Wardrobe Monday 5 November
Stockton-on-Tees, ARC Tuesday 6 November
Stoke-On-Trent, Eleven Thursday 8 November
Norwich, The Waterfront Friday 9 November
London, ULU Live Saturday 10 November
Southampton, The 1865 Thursday 15 November
Bridgewater, Cobblestones Friday 16 November
Saltash, Livewire Saturday 17 November
Oxford, The Bullingdon Sunday 18 November
Wolverhampton, The Robin 2 Monday 19 November

Noble submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

