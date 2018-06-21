Bad Touch Announce New Album 'Shake A Leg'

We were sent the following details: The band will support the release with their "Shake A Leg" 18-date UK headline tour that starts on Wednesday 14th October at Newcastle University Union.



The band's third album, "Shake A Leg", was recorded in their home county of Norfolk at Orange Tree Studios. Engineered, produced and mixed by Andy Hodgson, the new album follows the critically acclaimed 2016 release "Truth Be Told" which featured the rock radio hit "99%".

"Shake A Leg" takes a more personal and ambitious approach in song-writing and production due to the bands choice to write more spontaneously within the studio itself resulting in more emotional 'in-the-moment' performances. The new album features hand-picked songs that originate from a collective of all the members influences which they proudly wear on their sleeve.



Bad Touch - 'Shake A Leg' October 2018 Uk Tour

With Special Guests Aaron Buchanan & The Cult Classics And Daxx & Roxanne:

Newcastle, University Union Wednesday 17 October

Glasgow, Classic Grand Thursday 18 October

Inverness, Ironworks Friday 19 October

Edinburgh, Bannerman's Saturday 20 October

Manchester, Academy 3 Wednesday 31 October

Derby, The Flowerpot Thursday 1 November

Hull, Früit Friday 2 November

Sheffield, Corporation Saturday 3 November

Leeds, The Wardrobe Monday 5 November

Stockton-on-Tees, ARC Tuesday 6 November

Stoke-On-Trent, Eleven Thursday 8 November

Norwich, The Waterfront Friday 9 November

London, ULU Live Saturday 10 November

Southampton, The 1865 Thursday 15 November

Bridgewater, Cobblestones Friday 16 November

Saltash, Livewire Saturday 17 November

Oxford, The Bullingdon Sunday 18 November

Wolverhampton, The Robin 2 Monday 19 November