Bad Touch Announce New Album 'Shake A Leg'
(Noble) Bad Touch have announced that they will be releasing their new album, "Shake A Leg" on October 5th via their just inked worldwide album deal with Marshall Records. We were sent the following details: The band will support the release with their "Shake A Leg" 18-date UK headline tour that starts on Wednesday 14th October at Newcastle University Union. "Shake A Leg" takes a more personal and ambitious approach in song-writing and production due to the bands choice to write more spontaneously within the studio itself resulting in more emotional 'in-the-moment' performances. The new album features hand-picked songs that originate from a collective of all the members influences which they proudly wear on their sleeve. Newcastle, University Union Wednesday 17 October
