Jean-Michel Jarre Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Planet Jarre
06-22-2018
The godfather of electronic music Jean-Michel Jarre has announced that he will be celebrating his 50th anniversary in music with a new collection called "Planet Jarre."

We were sent the following details: Set for release September 14 on SONY, Planet Jarre comprises 41 works from his extensive music catalogue, hand-picked by Jarre himself and completely re-mastered to add a new and sparkling freshness to the sound of the package.

To top things off, the Vinyl Book and Ultimate Box Set both come with a download card to enter the world of Jean-Michel Jarre in 5.1. Always fascinated by the best possible sound and technology Jarre mastered some tracks in 5.1. for a unique listening experience.

Naturally, in curating the oeuvre himself, JMJ refrained from simply aligning his hits like links on a chain, and instead decided to divide them into four different sections (Soundscapes, Themes, Sequences, Explorations & Early Works) 

"Going through the body of my existing work for this project, I realized that I have four quite different styles of composition", Jarre explains. "There is this common idea that people are focusing on shorter and shorter moments of music by zapping constantly. This is not necessarily true. We are also spending more and more time in our day-to-day life listening to playlists. Wherever we are and whatever we do. This is the reason why I decided to divide this project into four different parts, four different worlds that make up my own world...my own planet. And I hope that you will enjoy the journey."
 
Soundscapes: 
Oxygene 1
Oxygene 19
Rendez-Vous 1
Millions of Stars
Chronology 1
Oxygene 20
Equinoxe 2
Waiting for Cousteau
The Heart of Noise (Origin)
 
Themes: 
Industrial Revolution Part 2
Oxygene 4
Equinoxe 5
Oxygene 2
Zoolookologie
Bells
Equinoxe 4
Magnetic Field 2
Rendez-Vous 2 (Laser Harp)
Rendez-Vous 4
Chronology 4
 
Sequences: 
Coachella Opening
Arpeggiator
Automatic Part 1 with Vince Clarke
Exit with Edward Snowden
Equinoxe 7
Oxygene 8
Stardust with Armin van Buuren
Herbalizer
Revolutions
 
Explorations & Early Works: 
Ethnicolor
Souvenir of China
Blah Blah Cafe
Music for Supermarkets (Demo Excerpt)
Roseland / Le Pays de Rose
La Cage
Erosmachine
Hypnose
The Song of the Burnt Barns / La Chanson des Granges Brulees
Happiness is a Sad Song
Aor Bleu
Last Rendez-Vous

