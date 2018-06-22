Jean-Michel Jarre Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Planet Jarre

We were sent the following details: Set for release September 14 on SONY, Planet Jarre comprises 41 works from his extensive music catalogue, hand-picked by Jarre himself and completely re-mastered to add a new and sparkling freshness to the sound of the package.

To top things off, the Vinyl Book and Ultimate Box Set both come with a download card to enter the world of Jean-Michel Jarre in 5.1. Always fascinated by the best possible sound and technology Jarre mastered some tracks in 5.1. for a unique listening experience.

Naturally, in curating the oeuvre himself, JMJ refrained from simply aligning his hits like links on a chain, and instead decided to divide them into four different sections (Soundscapes, Themes, Sequences, Explorations & Early Works)

"Going through the body of my existing work for this project, I realized that I have four quite different styles of composition", Jarre explains. "There is this common idea that people are focusing on shorter and shorter moments of music by zapping constantly. This is not necessarily true. We are also spending more and more time in our day-to-day life listening to playlists. Wherever we are and whatever we do. This is the reason why I decided to divide this project into four different parts, four different worlds that make up my own world...my own planet. And I hope that you will enjoy the journey."



Soundscapes:

Oxygene 1

Oxygene 19

Rendez-Vous 1

Millions of Stars

Chronology 1

Oxygene 20

Equinoxe 2

Waiting for Cousteau

The Heart of Noise (Origin)



Themes:

Industrial Revolution Part 2

Oxygene 4

Equinoxe 5

Oxygene 2

Zoolookologie

Bells

Equinoxe 4

Magnetic Field 2

Rendez-Vous 2 (Laser Harp)

Rendez-Vous 4

Chronology 4



Sequences:

Coachella Opening

Arpeggiator

Automatic Part 1 with Vince Clarke

Exit with Edward Snowden

Equinoxe 7

Oxygene 8

Stardust with Armin van Buuren

Herbalizer

Revolutions



Explorations & Early Works:

Ethnicolor

Souvenir of China

Blah Blah Cafe

Music for Supermarkets (Demo Excerpt)

Roseland / Le Pays de Rose

La Cage

Erosmachine

Hypnose

The Song of the Burnt Barns / La Chanson des Granges Brulees

Happiness is a Sad Song

Aor Bleu

Last Rendez-Vous