5 Seconds Of Summer To Get Up Close and Personal On New Tour

"It's important on this 26-date tour that we're doing…we're promoting our new music during the day, and the best part is we get to play a show at night," explained the band's drummer, Ashton Irwin. "It's more to focus on creating a really cool experience for our fans and ourselves. We haven't done a tour of that size in a long time."

The drummer went on to promise something fresh for the fans fortunate to get into the intimate shows on the tour, which launches April 8 in Boston, MA.

"We're also respecting the musicianship that has to go into the new songs, because it's a slightly different sound," Irwin revealed. "It's going to be a great time, though. We love playing venues like that. They're the best energy."

The 5 Seconds of Summer tour will wind across the continent throughout the month of April, wrapping up in San Francisco, CA, on April 27 before the guys jump overseas to play shows in Singapore and Australia. Check out their North American run here.