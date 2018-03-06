|
Radiohead Star Scores New Joaquin Phoenix Film
(Gibson) Though Alexendre Desplat picked up the Academy Award for his score for The Shape of Water, pipping Jonny Greenwood's score for Phantom Thread to the post, the Radiohead guitarist isn't letting it affect his work schedule. Greenwood, guitarist and multi-instrumentalist with Radiohead, just released a new track titled 'Dark Streets' from the upcoming score he's created for the Lynn Ramsay-directed film You Were Never Really Here. The full score releases on March 9. You Were Never Really Here stars Joaquin Phoenix and is slated to release online on March 9 and in theaters on April 6. Posting about the new song on his Twitter, Greenwood wrote, "This is a cue from the soundtrack to Lynne Ramsay's You Were Never Really Here. The full album comes out (online) next Friday, as does Lynne's fantastic film. The score is a mixture of string music, electric guitar and some sparse rhythms - like this one". Read more here.
