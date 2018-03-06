Radiohead Star Scores New Joaquin Phoenix Film

Greenwood, guitarist and multi-instrumentalist with Radiohead, just released a new track titled 'Dark Streets' from the upcoming score he's created for the Lynn Ramsay-directed film You Were Never Really Here. The full score releases on March 9. You Were Never Really Here stars Joaquin Phoenix and is slated to release online on March 9 and in theaters on April 6.

Posting about the new song on his Twitter, Greenwood wrote, "This is a cue from the soundtrack to Lynne Ramsay's You Were Never Really Here. The full album comes out (online) next Friday, as does Lynne's fantastic film. The score is a mixture of string music, electric guitar and some sparse rhythms - like this one". Read more here.