Liz Phair Announces 'Exile In Guyville' 25th Anniversary Box Set

The set will include the now legendary demo tapes Phair recorded as 'Girly-Sound.' The tapes helped her score her record deal with Matador Records and some of the music would eventually find their way onto Exile in Guyville.

The newly-restored sets from the 1991 cassettes will be issued as Yo Yo Buddy Yup Yup Word to Ya Mutha, Girls! Girls! Girls!, and Sooty and will be part of a massive set that will also include a remastered version of Exile in Guyville, plus a book containing unreleased photographs, artwork and essays by Phair, as well as by music journalist Ann Powers. Read more here.