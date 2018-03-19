|
Liz Phair Announces 'Exile In Guyville' 25th Anniversary Box Set
.
(Gibson) To commemorate the 25th anniversary of her seminal debut record, rocker Liz Phair will release an exclusive 7-LP box set titled Girly-Sound to Guyville: The 25th Anniversary Box Set. The set will include the now legendary demo tapes Phair recorded as 'Girly-Sound.' The tapes helped her score her record deal with Matador Records and some of the music would eventually find their way onto Exile in Guyville. The newly-restored sets from the 1991 cassettes will be issued as Yo Yo Buddy Yup Yup Word to Ya Mutha, Girls! Girls! Girls!, and Sooty and will be part of a massive set that will also include a remastered version of Exile in Guyville, plus a book containing unreleased photographs, artwork and essays by Phair, as well as by music journalist Ann Powers. Read more here.
The set will include the now legendary demo tapes Phair recorded as 'Girly-Sound.' The tapes helped her score her record deal with Matador Records and some of the music would eventually find their way onto Exile in Guyville.
The newly-restored sets from the 1991 cassettes will be issued as Yo Yo Buddy Yup Yup Word to Ya Mutha, Girls! Girls! Girls!, and Sooty and will be part of a massive set that will also include a remastered version of Exile in Guyville, plus a book containing unreleased photographs, artwork and essays by Phair, as well as by music journalist Ann Powers. Read more here.
Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.