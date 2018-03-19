Myles Kennedy's Cover Of Elton John Classic Goes Online

"It's probably one of my favorite songs of all time," explains the singer. "This was a song I remember hearing when we were leaving Boston on our way to Wisconsin. I remember being in the back of our red Volkswagen station wagon, hearing this song, hearing 'Philadelphia Freedom'…Elton John was a big one, early on, for me as a kid. I remember being drawn to his music."

The lead single from John's fourth album, "Madman Across The Water", reached No. 24 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the project peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 2 million in the country.

On hand to promote his newly-released solo debut, "Year Of The Tiger", the Alter Bridge singer can also be seen playing the title track in footage from the recent SiriusXM session. Check out the videos here.