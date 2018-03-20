News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Fifth Harmony Announce They Are On Indefinite Hiatus
03-20-2018
.
Fifth Harmony

(Radio.com) Fifth Harmony revealed they are taking a break to focus on solo music. The popular pop group announced on Monday (March 19) that they're taking an indefinite hiatus.

"Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we've realized just how far we've come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever," band members Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen and Lauren Jauregui wrote in a post on social media. 'We've really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can't begin to express our gratitude to y'all for coming along with us on this wild ride!"

The group, which formed in 2012 on the Simon Cowell show, saw member Camila Cabello leave the fold in late 2016, with Fifth Harmony firing back at the singer with a shade-throwing performance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

"After six years going hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors," the group shared in the message." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

