Logic Confirms Split With Wife Jessica Andrea

"After two years of marriage, we have come to the loving conclusion that we are much better as friends," Logic revealed in the note. "It's very simple: it just didn't work out," he revealed regarding the reason for the split. "There is no anger involved. No fighting, no cheating, no nothing. We love each other and will continue to support each other for the rest of our lives."

The rapper added an aside directed to his devoted fanbase: "Don't be sad. Be happy that we could peacefully end this chapter of our relationship, beginning a new one full of love and happiness… There are no sides, just us."

While fans responded to the message with shows of support, Jessica Andrea chimed in with her own response to the note. "I love you Bobby," she posted to Twitter. "And love to all the fans."

Logic responded to her tweet directly: "I love you Jess! You're my best friend." See the tweets here.