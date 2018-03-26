|
Pink's Daughter Willow Shares Make-Up Tutorial
(Radio.com) P!nk's daughter Willow got a special shout-out during her MTV Video Music Awards speech last year: The singer shared how eccentric style icons like David Bowie inspired Willow to march to the beat of her own drum. This week, Willow made her debut as a beauty vlogger on P!nk's Instagram profile. In the video, Willow plays around with P!nk's make-up collection and paints on some outrageous features--a thin blue mustache, crazy eyebrows and bold fuchsia cheeks. This timelapse is not your garden-variety contouring tutorial…Willow is an avant-garde make-up artist on the rise. "My little girl and her first makeup tutorial #backstage #rockstarintraining #likemamalikedaughter," P!nk wrote. Over the past week, P!nk and her husband Carey Hart have shared more photos of Willow's whimsical creations. See the posts here.
