News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Spice Girls Reportedly Star In Animated Superhero Movie
03-26-2018
.
Spice Girls

(Radio.com)
The Powerpuff Girls have new allies in the fight against cartoon patriarchy. The Spice Girls have revealed that the group's next big project isn't a reunion tour, but an animated superhero movie for the big screen.

Variety reports that all five original members of the legendary '90s girl-group have signed the dotted line to voice their individual cartoon characters for the movie:

Victoria Beckham ('Posh Spice" ), Melanie Brown ('Scary Spice" ), Emma Bunton ('Baby Spice" ), Melanie Chisholm ('Sporty Spice" ) and Geri Halliwell ('Ginger Spice" ). Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Spice Girls Music, DVDs, Books and more

Spice Girls T-shirts and Posters

More Spice Girls News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Spice Girls Reportedly Star In Animated Superhero Movie

Spice Girls To Reunite For Royal Wedding Performance

Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation

Spice Girls Sporty And Posh Reunite 2017 In Review

Halsey And Charli XCX Cover Spice Girls Hit

Nicole Kidman And James Franco Cover Spice Girls Hit

Spice Girls' Mel B Files Restraining Order Against Husband Stephen Belafonte

Spice Girl Victoria Beckham Films 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment

Spice Girls Sporty And Posh Reunite


More Stories for Spice Girls

Spice Girls Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Black Sabbath Legend Wants To Team Up With Rob Halford- Guns N' Roses Founder Wanted To Follow Rush's Example- Marilyn Manson Recruits Courtney Love For Video- more

Slash Working On A New Album To Be Released This Fall- Red Hot Chili Peppers Stars Do Surprise Jam With Pearl Jam- Jack White Streams New Song 'Ice Station Zebra'- more

Angus Young Writing New AC/DC Album To Feature Axl Rose?- Glenn Tipton Returns To Judas Priest For Encore Performance- Springsteen Adds Over 80 Shows To Broadway Run- more

Page Too:
Calvin Harris Reveals He Has New Tracks with Dua Lipa, Halsey- Jason Aldean Raps On New Track 'Gettin' Warmed Up'- Little Big Town Take On Elton John's 'Rocket Man'- more

Sia And David Guetta Release New Song 'Flames'- Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood Lead CMA Fest- Jeezy Announces Next Album Will Be His Last- more

SZA Says Her Next Album Will Be Her Last- Beyonce and Jay-Z Reportedly Working On Joint Project- Lollapalooza Lead By Bruno Mars, The Weekend, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Black Sabbath Legend Wants To Team Up With Rob Halford

Guns N' Roses Founder Wanted To Follow Rush's Example

Marilyn Manson Recruits Courtney Love For 'Tattooed in Reverse' Video

Jack White Releases Over And Over And Over Video

Sammy Hagar Inducted Into Bammies Walk Of Fame

U2 Release Video For American Soul Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Thirty Seconds to Mars Release 'One Track Mind' With A$AP Rocky

Ringo Starr Announces U.S. All Starr Band Tour

Jesse Hughes Added To Rock Against MS Benefit Concert

Singled Out: Hail The Pilot's In Circles

Slash Working On A New Album To Be Released This Fall

Red Hot Chili Peppers Stars Do Surprise Jam With Pearl Jam

Jack White Streams New Song 'Ice Station Zebra'

Billy Corgan Opens Up About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion

Cheap Trick Frontman Robin Zander To Make Broadway Debut

Pink Floyd Announce Latest Vinyl Reissue

• more

Page Too News Stories
Calvin Harris Reveals He Has New Tracks With Dua Lipa, Halsey

Jason Aldean Raps On New Track 'Gettin' Warmed Up'

Little Big Town Take On Elton John's 'Rocket Man'

Shawn Mendes Releases New Track 'Lost In Japan'

Justin Bieber Jumps On Stage with Craig David

Cardi B Releasing 'Bartier Cardi' Video Coming By End Of Month

Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign Release 'Psycho' Video

Pentatonix Reveal Cover Of Charlie Puth's 'Attention'

Will Smith Performs Classic TV Themes On 'The Tonight Show'

Spice Girls Reportedly Star In Animated Superhero Movie

Dan+Shay Release Behind The Scenes 'Tequila' Clip

Ryan Hurd Gives Maren Morris New Song As Wedding Gift

The Weeknd's Marvel Comics Graphic Novel Coming This Summer

Pink's Daughter Willow Shares Make-Up Tutorial

Singled Out: Y.O.U.N.G's Lazy

Sia And David Guetta Release New Song 'Flames'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.