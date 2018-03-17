|
Bon Iver Announce New North American Dates (Week in Review)
Bon Iver Announce New North American Dates was a top story on Tuesday: (Gibson) As Justin Vernon and his band tour relentlessly behind the third Bon Iver record, 22, A Million, they've just dropped a fresh set of North American dates for a summer tour this year. In addition to their already-announced festival appearances at the Sasquatch!, Bonnaroo and Mo Pop Festivals, they've also released a set of headlining dates. The new dates include appearances in Portland, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, along with Chicago and a show at the Santa Barbara Bowl in California. In addition to the usual festival and headline shows, Bon Iver have also announced two overnight 'Lock Inn' events. Read more - here.
