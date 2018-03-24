|
Shawn Mendes Releasing New Song 'In My Blood' (Week in Review)
Shawn Mendes Releasing New Song 'In My Blood' was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) There's a method to Shawn Mendes' madness: the pop star is set to release a new single. Mendes had shared a series of mysterious social media posts that turned out to precursor to his big announcement. He revealed that the new track, entitled "In My Blood" will debut on this Thursday, March 22. The new teaser arrived with a floral image that is now the profile picture across Mendes' social accounts. The posts point towards it possibly being cover art of some kind (it would also look pretty snazzy on tour merch). See how he teased it on Instagram - here.
