Charlie Puth Streams New Song 'The Way I Am'
05-04-2018
(Atlantic) Charlie Puth has premiered "The Way I Am," another taste of his highly anticipated sophomore album Voicenotes (available May 11th via Atlantic Records).

"The Way I Am" arrives along with a new jazz version of "Done For Me" - Puth's third single from the album featuring Kehlani. The reinterpretation of the track showcases the classically trained, Berklee-grad's own jazz roots and continued reverence for the genre that he first began studying at age 10.

Voicenotes, Puth's highly-anticipated follow-up to 2016's RIAA-certified platinum debut album Nine Track Mind, also features his 2x platinum-certified smash "Attention" (listed as one of New York Times' 54 Best Songs of 2017), platinum-certified single "How Long" (praised as "a devilishly slinky slice of blue-eyed funk" on Vanity Fair's 17 Best Pop Songs of 2017), latest single "Done For Me" featuring Kehlani, and buzzworthy collaborations with Boyz II Men ("If You Leave Me Now") and James Taylor ("Change"). He will embark on his headline "Voicenotes Tour" shortly after, marking his largest North American headline run to date. Watch the lyric video for the new track here.

