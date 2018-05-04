Pink Announces North American Tour

Produced by Live Nation, the new outing will kick off March 1, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, FL and the highly praised show will make stops in Nashville, New Orleans, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping May 21, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.



To ensure tickets get in to the hands of fans, Fan Registration for the North American tour dates will be available here through Ticketmaster's Verified FanÒ platform beginning today, Thursday, May 3 at 10am local time through Sunday, May 6 at 10pm local time. Presale tickets for registered fans will go on sale beginning Tuesday, May 8 at 10am local time, while limited supplies last.

Citi® is the official presale credit card for the Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2019. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 8 at 10am local time until Thursday, May 10 at 10pm local time through Citi's Private Pass® program.

U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online will be able to redeem (1) physical copy of P!NK's new album "Beautiful Trauma". All albums must be redeemed by the end of the tour in May 2019. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 11 at LiveNation.com.

P!NK Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2019 Dates:

Friday, March 1, 2019 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center

Sunday, March 3, 2019 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Tuesday, March 5, 2019 - Jacksonville, FL - Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Thursday, March 7, 2019 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

Saturday, March 9, 2019 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Sunday, March 10, 2019 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena

Thursday, March 14, 2019 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Saturday, March 16, 2019 - Bossier City, LA - CenturyLink Center

Sunday, March 17, 2019 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Thursday, March 21, 2019 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Saturday, March 23, 2019 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

Sunday, March 24, 2019 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Saturday, March 30, 2019 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

Monday, April 1, 2019 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

Wednesday, April 3, 2019 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

Friday, April 5, 2019 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Monday, April 8, 2019 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Wednesday, April 10, 2019 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Friday, April 12, 2019 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Monday, April 15, 2019 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Friday, April 19, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Friday, April 26, 2019 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena*

Saturday, April 27, 2019 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Thursday, May 2, 2019 - Milwaukee, WI - Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Saturday, May 4, 2019 - Fargo, ND - FargoDome

Sunday, May 5, 2019 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Tuesday, May 7, 2019 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center

Thursday, May 9, 2019 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

Saturday, May 11, 2019 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Monday, May 13, 2019 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

Friday, May 17, 2019 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre**

Saturday, May 18, 2019 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden



*Re-scheduled date. Tickets for previously scheduled March 25, 2018 performance will be honored.

**Re-scheduled date. Tickets for previously scheduled March 23, 2018 performance will be honored.