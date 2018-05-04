Pink Announces North American Tour

(Live Nation) Pink has announced that her Beautiful Trauma World Tour will be extended in to 2019 with a new leg that will be include 37 spring dates across North America.
Produced by Live Nation, the new outing will kick off March 1, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, FL and the highly praised show will make stops in Nashville, New Orleans, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping May 21, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
To ensure tickets get in to the hands of fans, Fan Registration for the North American tour dates will be available here through Ticketmaster's Verified FanÒ platform beginning today, Thursday, May 3 at 10am local time through Sunday, May 6 at 10pm local time. Presale tickets for registered fans will go on sale beginning Tuesday, May 8 at 10am local time, while limited supplies last.
Citi® is the official presale credit card for the Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2019. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 8 at 10am local time until Thursday, May 10 at 10pm local time through Citi's Private Pass® program.
U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online will be able to redeem (1) physical copy of P!NK's new album "Beautiful Trauma". All albums must be redeemed by the end of the tour in May 2019. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 11 at LiveNation.com.
P!NK Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2019 Dates:
Friday, March 1, 2019 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center
Sunday, March 3, 2019 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Tuesday, March 5, 2019 - Jacksonville, FL - Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Thursday, March 7, 2019 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
Saturday, March 9, 2019 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Sunday, March 10, 2019 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena
Thursday, March 14, 2019 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Saturday, March 16, 2019 - Bossier City, LA - CenturyLink Center
Sunday, March 17, 2019 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Thursday, March 21, 2019 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
Saturday, March 23, 2019 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena
Sunday, March 24, 2019 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Saturday, March 30, 2019 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
Monday, April 1, 2019 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Wednesday, April 3, 2019 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
Friday, April 5, 2019 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Monday, April 8, 2019 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Wednesday, April 10, 2019 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Friday, April 12, 2019 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Monday, April 15, 2019 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
Friday, April 19, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Friday, April 26, 2019 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena*
Saturday, April 27, 2019 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Thursday, May 2, 2019 - Milwaukee, WI - Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
Saturday, May 4, 2019 - Fargo, ND - FargoDome
Sunday, May 5, 2019 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Tuesday, May 7, 2019 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center
Thursday, May 9, 2019 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
Saturday, May 11, 2019 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
Monday, May 13, 2019 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
Friday, May 17, 2019 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre**
Saturday, May 18, 2019 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
*Re-scheduled date. Tickets for previously scheduled March 25, 2018 performance will be honored.
**Re-scheduled date. Tickets for previously scheduled March 23, 2018 performance will be honored.