The Get Up Kids Release 'Better This Way' Video

Guitarist and vocalist Jim Suptic says that the new song is "about making a choice. A choice that you think is right at the time, but then it turns out there really isn't a right choice. Every decision has consequences good or bad. The best we can hope for is being able to live with the fallout.

Relationships can be hard and need to be worked on. That goes for husband, wife, friend, family, etc. I think this song is hopeful, some might not see it that way. A glass filled to the middle is either half full or half empty. Sometimes it's just nice to have something to drink."

The video's director Shawn Brackbill added, "We wanted to do something that incorporated a foosball table as a nod to the cover art of the Kicker EP. The track really brings us back to the classic Get Up Kids sound, and we wanted the video to have a nostalgic feel. I spent a bit of time digging around for inspiration, much of which comes from the '80s and '90s." Watch it here.