Alice Cooper Announces Too Close For Comfort Tour

Tour poster

(Atom Splitter) Alice Cooper is headed back on the road this Spring. After a successful and busy 2022 that saw him traverse North America and make a triumphant return to Europe, he is once again embarking on a U.S. run, bringing with him an all-new stage show he's calling "Too Close For Comfort."

The tour kicks off on April 29 in Youngstown, Ohio and runs through May 18 in Biloxi, Mississippi. All dates are below, with additional dates to be announced at a later time.

The Alice Cooper fan club pre-sale is set for Tuesday, January 17 at 10am local time and runs through Thursday, January 19 at 10pm local time. The public on-sale starts on Friday, January 20 at 10am local time. Get tickets here.

Cooper, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, typically spends up to six months a year on the road, bringing his iconic brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying the performance as much as the audience does.

Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans at every turn, like a great horror movie. Alice Cooper concerts remain a "not-to-be-missed" attraction!

Alice Cooper On Tour:

4/29 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

5/2 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

5/3 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

5/6 - Bemidji, MN - Sanford Center

5/9 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center

5/10 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theater

5/13 - Knoxville, TN - The Tennessee Theatre

5/14 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

5/15 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

5/17 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

5/18 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre

Related Stories

Nita Strauss Recovering From Surgery

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper U.S. Tour Announced

Alice Cooper and Nikki Sixx Talk Tommy Henriksen's Crossbone Skully Project

Alice Cooper Recruits Rob Zombie and Sammy Hagar For This Year's Christmas Pudding

News > Alice Cooper