Alice Cooper Announces Too Close For Comfort Tour

(Atom Splitter) Alice Cooper is headed back on the road this Spring. After a successful and busy 2022 that saw him traverse North America and make a triumphant return to Europe, he is once again embarking on a U.S. run, bringing with him an all-new stage show he's calling "Too Close For Comfort."
The tour kicks off on April 29 in Youngstown, Ohio and runs through May 18 in Biloxi, Mississippi. All dates are below, with additional dates to be announced at a later time.
The Alice Cooper fan club pre-sale is set for Tuesday, January 17 at 10am local time and runs through Thursday, January 19 at 10pm local time. The public on-sale starts on Friday, January 20 at 10am local time. Get tickets here.
Cooper, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, typically spends up to six months a year on the road, bringing his iconic brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying the performance as much as the audience does.
Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans at every turn, like a great horror movie. Alice Cooper concerts remain a "not-to-be-missed" attraction!
Alice Cooper On Tour:
4/29 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
5/2 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
5/3 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre
5/6 - Bemidji, MN - Sanford Center
5/9 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center
5/10 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theater
5/13 - Knoxville, TN - The Tennessee Theatre
5/14 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
5/15 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
5/17 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
5/18 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre
Nita Strauss Recovering From Surgery
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper U.S. Tour Announced
Alice Cooper and Nikki Sixx Talk Tommy Henriksen's Crossbone Skully Project
Alice Cooper Recruits Rob Zombie and Sammy Hagar For This Year's Christmas Pudding
Maneskin Recruit Tom Morello For New Single and Video Gossip- Green Day Share Previously Unreleased Elvis Costello Cover- more
Metallica's M72 Tour Single Day Tickets Announced- Paramore Share New Song 'C'est Comme Ca'- Tom Petty- more
Jeff Beck Dead At 78- NOFX To Play 40 Songs A Night On Farewell Tour- Eric Church- U2- Guns N' Roses and RHCP Stars Help Iggy Pop Rock TV- more
Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope
David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre
Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Comes to Tempe
Alice Cooper Announces Too Close For Comfort Tour
Rolling Stones Share 'Wild Horses' Video From GRRR Live!
Animals As Leaders Share 'Red Miso' Video as Parrhesia Goes Dobly Atmos
Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman Premiering On St. Patrick's Day
All Time Low Announce Tell Me I'm Alive Album With New Video
Dierks Bentley Premieres 'Same Ol' Me' Video Details New Album
Maneskin Recruit Tom Morello For New Single and Video Gossip
Green Day Share Previously Unreleased Elvis Costello Cover