Last In Line Release 'Do The Work' Video

(Atom Splitter) Last In Line, featuring frontman Andrew Freeman (ex-Lynch Mob), bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and former Dio comrades-in-arms Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard), and Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath), have dropped the video for the new single "Do The Work" from the forthcoming studio album Jericho.

"Modern slaves are not in chains / Do you get wet / Or do you feel the rain?" - even though people may not be physically restrained, they can still feel like they are chained to their circumstances. "Do The Work" is a dynamic and thought-provoking track that encourages listeners to strive for success and self-realization despite any obstacles they may face. The catchy and uplifting chorus invites you to shout along with the band: Do the work!

The video, produced by Last in Line, captures the raw energy and unbridled joy of playing heavy music. But be warned: You may find yourself nostalgically reminiscing about a time when great music was the only thing that mattered, and when rock and metal videos were unscripted and genuine.

Jericho will be released on March 31 via earMUSIC. The album features 12 new tracks that are sure to please all fans of the genre.

Jericho Tracklisting:

"Not Today Satan"

"Ghost Town"

"Bastard Son"

"Dark Days"

"Burning Bridges"

"Do The Work"

"Hurricane Orlagh"

"Walls Of Jericho"

"Story Of My Life"

"We Don't Run"

"Something Wicked"

"House Party At The End Of The World"





