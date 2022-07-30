Last In Line Share Cover Of Beatles Classic 'A Day In Life'

EP cover art

Rock supergroup Last In Line have released a music video for their cover of the Beatles classic "A Day In Life", which is the title track to the group's forthcoming EP.

The new EP will be numbered and limited to 3,000 copies worldwide by earMUSIC and will be released on November 11th. Named after Dio's sophomore album, the band features frontman Andrew Freeman, bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and former Dio comrades-in-arms Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) and Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath).

We were sent these details: The silver colored 12" vinyl not only includes two live tracks and a recently recorded new track, which gives us a first hint of how the third album will sound like - but also one of the heaviest versions of the Sgt. Pepper's classic ever recorded!

The trippy visuals in the accompanying music video are by artist Matt Mahurin - a big fan of Last in Line and a four-decade filmmaker for rock and metal greats like Metallica, U2, R.E.M, and Def Leppard. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Last In Line Release Video For Unplugged Version Of 'Landslide'

Singled Out: Last in Line's Landslide 2019 In Review

Last In Line To Begin Work On Album During Def Leppard Break

Singled Out: Last in Line's Landslide

Last In Line Music and Merch

News > Last In Line