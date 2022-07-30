.

Last In Line Share Cover Of Beatles Classic 'A Day In Life'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-30-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Last In Line EP cover art
EP cover art

Rock supergroup Last In Line have released a music video for their cover of the Beatles classic "A Day In Life", which is the title track to the group's forthcoming EP.

The new EP will be numbered and limited to 3,000 copies worldwide by earMUSIC and will be released on November 11th. Named after Dio's sophomore album, the band features frontman Andrew Freeman, bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and former Dio comrades-in-arms Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) and Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath).

We were sent these details: The silver colored 12" vinyl not only includes two live tracks and a recently recorded new track, which gives us a first hint of how the third album will sound like - but also one of the heaviest versions of the Sgt. Pepper's classic ever recorded!

The trippy visuals in the accompanying music video are by artist Matt Mahurin - a big fan of Last in Line and a four-decade filmmaker for rock and metal greats like Metallica, U2, R.E.M, and Def Leppard. Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Last In Line Share Cover Of Beatles Classic 'A Day In Life'

Last In Line Release Video For Unplugged Version Of 'Landslide'

Singled Out: Last in Line's Landslide 2019 In Review

Last In Line To Begin Work On Album During Def Leppard Break

Singled Out: Last in Line's Landslide

Last In Line Music and Merch

News > Last In Line

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar and The Circle Reveal 'Crazy Times' Video- John 5 Shares Video For New David Lee Roth Song- more

Lamb Of God Unleash Omens Video- Imagine Dragons Expand Night Visions- Stabbing Westward's Hall Battling Throat Cancer- more

David Lee Roth Releases New Song About Van Halen- Former Megadeth Stars Announce Kings of Thrash Mega Years Tour- more

Metallica Get Animated For 'Master Of Puppets' Video- Steven Adler Promises Classic Guns N' Roses Experience At Special Shows- more

Sammy Hagar Guests On New Megadeth Album- Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Tour- Maneskin- Smith/Kotzen- Incubus- more

advertisement
Reviews

Metallica Tops Lollapalooza 2022 Day One

On The Record: Brian May - Another World

Caught In The Act: The Tubes Live In Chicago

Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 11: A Whole Lotta Soul - Rage Against The Machine, Alexisonfire, more

Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 10: Punk Rockers and Pop Stars

Latest News

Aerosmith Launch 50th Anniversary Video Series With 1977 Houston Concerts

Collective Soul 'Cut The Cord' With New Video

Last In Line Share Cover Of Beatles Classic 'A Day In Life'

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Delivers 'Embattled' Video

Limited Edition Cliff Burton KnuckleBonz Statue Coming

Gibson Wins Injunction For Iconic Guitar Shapes and Trademarks

Sammy Hagar and The Circle Reveal 'Crazy Times' Video

John 5 Shares Video For New David Lee Roth Song