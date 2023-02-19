A Conversation With Bonnie Raitt Event Taking Place At Grammy Museum

Following her big wins at this year's GRAMMY Awards, the GRAMMY Museum will be hosting a special "A Conversation With Bonnie Raitt" event on March 5th at 5:30PM.
According to the organization, the "13-time GRAMMY-winner and Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Bonnie Raitt for a special benefit program at the GRAMMY Museum.
"The program will be moderated by GRAMMY telecast writer and producer David Wild, an Emmy Award and Peabody Award winning writer who worked with Bonnie Raitt going back to his days at Rolling Stone magazine.
"Proceeds from this event will benefit the music education initiatives of the GRAMMY Museum."
Raitt took home GRAMMY Awards this year for Song Of The Year, Best American Roots Song and Best Americana Performance. Find more details and ticket information here.
