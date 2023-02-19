Nothing But A Nightmare Say 'I Hate You' With New Video

Philly alt-rockers Nothing But A Nightmare have shared a music video for their brand new single "I Hate You". We were sent the following official background details:
Formed by a tight knit group of high school friends in Philadelphia, Nothing but a Nightmare are building a loyal following in their hometown and beyond. Their new single, "I Hate You", from their latest album The Salvation, is an angst-filled pop-punk song that delves into old acquaintances and past experiences gone bad.
Through local venues, music festivals and a steady stream of new music releases, the band has been building momentum for the better part of 3 years. Their relatable lyrics, high octane live performances, and hook driven harmonies have been making instant connections with new fans and the band have no plans of slowing down.
"When we perform 'I Hate You' live, we make it our last song of our set, so it's kind of funny," explains lead singer, Eddie Tamanini. "I thank the crowd for coming and then say "this song is called 'I Hate You'". We laugh about it on stage, and then light them up with an uncensored account of some personal experiences. It's a bit cathartic and we're happy to share that with our audience".
NBN has gained over 100k streams from their past albums, Nostalgia and Kleptomania, and have opened for Multi-Platnum artist Andy Grammar. Their latest project, The Salvation, is a sonic progression from their early work, and gives fans a look into the group's psyche and relationships from the band's past.
Nothing but a Nightmare are performing regularly around Philly and Pennsylvania and are working on new music for release this year. Watch the video below:
More Nothing But A Nightmare News
Tony Hawk Has Special Plans For Kurt Cobain's Skateboard with Hand-Painted Iron Maiden Art- Linkin Park Score Big Radio Hit With 'Lost'- more
David Lee Roth Reveals Eddie Van Halen Nickname- Rolling Stones Search For Satisfaction On Chronicles Documentary Series- more
Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Top 12 Rock Songs For Valentine's Day!
Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise will Celebrate New Orleans
Tony Hawk Has Special Plans For Kurt Cobain's Skateboard With Hand-Painted Iron Maiden Art
Linkin Park Score Big Radio Hit With 'Lost'
Crazy Horse Announce New Album 'All Roads Lead Home'
Thrice Launch The Artist in the Ambulance - Revisited Podcast
Parker McCollum Shares 'I Ain't Going Nowhere' To Announce New Album
Nothing But A Nightmare Say 'I Hate You' With New Video
A Conversation With Bonnie Raitt Event Taking Place At Grammy Museum
Hanoi Rocks To Release 40th Anniversary Deluxe Version Of 'Oriental Beat'