Singled Out: Laylines' For Whom Doth the Light Turn?

Laylines recently teamed up with Rian Cunningham and Glo for new single "For Whom Doth the Light Turn?", and to celebrate we asked Caleb Gatling to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

It's kind of funny but I got the name way before I ever had a song to go with it. I have a note in my phone of things that have been said around me or funny ideas that I think would make a great title and one day on our way back from some function, my fiancé and I pulled up to a light where both our lane and the cross traffic lane had red lights and she proclaimed "For Whom Doth This Light Turn?" And I thought it was the goofiest thing I had heard in a while so I knew it had to be a title as well as the fact that it is very reminiscent of the popular novel Ernest Hemingway's "For Whom The Bell Tolls"



The song itself is a sad RnB/ Rap track about the struggles of arguing and fighting with some one you love and having to choose between keeping the fight going for the sake of pride or putting ego aside to grow together. During the time of writing it I was in the middle of a fight between two friends who had no ill will towards me but were at each other's throats. It is never fun to be in the middle of something like that, and as all musicians do, I decided to put my feelings about it on a song.



I am very happy to be able to finally collaborate with my producer and friend Rian Cunningham and absolutely ecstatic to be able to be on a song with my own little brother for the first time in our adult lives! We each put a part of our heart into this one and we really hope you all will enjoy!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

