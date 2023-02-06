.

Crossing Belt Get 'Intoxicated' With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 02-06-2023

Crossing Belt Get 'Intoxicated' With New Video Video still

Italian alt-rockers Crossing Belt have released a music video for their new single "Intoxicated". The group says the song that it showcases their disparate influences of post-grunge, metal and country music.

They shared, "We believe 'Intoxicated' is one of the songs that better represents our sound and encases all our diverse influences, which are some of the reasons why we chose it as a single.

"'Intoxicated' was conceived during the pandemic: this unprecedented, forced stop allowed us to work on our new songs like never before. We believe that 'Intoxicated' is an offspring of this world and the times we're living in - the lyrics reflect the intoxication we receive on a daily basis, not only from our society and its standards, but especially from fake news and social networks. 'Intoxicated' screams towards those who easily get drawn into all of this.

"The music video showcases those topics: the hooded man, who is the intoxicated, is brought in front of the band who try to wake his conscience through a shock therapy - though at first he seems unwilling, he falls into the groove and the lyrics. When he is finally detoxified, the hooded man is set free. As a statement of his freedom, he smashes a smartphone - the source of the intoxication - to the ground". Watch the video below:

News > Crossing Belt

