Nirvana and Heart Accept Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards

(hennemusic) Members of Nirvana and Heart were among the artists on hand in Los Angeles over the weekend to accept Lifetime Achievement Award honors as part of the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Kurt Cobain and bassist Krist Novoselic formed Nirvana in Aberdeen, WA in 1987; following the addition of drummer Dave Grohl three years later, the group's 1991 smash, "Smells Like Teen Spirit", would break the band into the mainstream as part of the leading edge of a shift in global youth culture. The group would disband following Cobain's death in 1994.
Novoselic, Grohl and guitarist Pat Smear received the 2023 honor at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre, where the bassist shared some thoughts on the band's legacy: "And they said that Kurt was witty or maybe he was a smartass. And he said, 'Teenage angst has paid off well.' Well, it has."
"I do fan mail, old-fashioned fan mail," he added, "and I get letters from around the world, like Nirvana fans. Like, just all around the world. A lot of young people. There's a new generation of Nirvana fans and I'm just very grateful for that."
As for Heart, the band's Seattle, WA origins as The Army date back to 1967, and it was after Ann joined in 1971 and a few name and lineup changes later - including the addition of Nancy - that led to Heart's formation in 1974. By 1975 they had recorded their seminal debut album, "Dreamboat Annie", which featured instant classics like "Magic Man", "Crazy On You" and the title track, and more US platinum albums followed.
Ann and Nancy Wilson were recognized with the 2023 Award, with Nancy on site to receive the honor in person.
"In 1974, I followed my calling, which pulled me out of my college dorm room to capture this dream I had with my sister since we were little kids," said the guitarist. "The dream was to be the Beatles."
See what else Nancy had to say and watch video of the acceptance speeches here.
Dave Grohl Comic Book Released
Nirvana, Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson Lead Grammy Lifetime achievement Honorees
Smells Like Teen Spirit For Tommy Emmanuel and Mike Dawes (2022 In Review)
Soundgarden and Nirvana Members Launch New Supergroup (2022 In Review)
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Grammy Awards- Fleetwood Mac Is Done Following Christine's Death- more
David Lee Roth Looks Back At Van Halen's Club Days- Peter Gabriel Marks Full Moon With New Song- Paul McCartney- more
Quick Flicks: Creature From Black Lake
Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space - 2 Decades of Decay
GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course
Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters
Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Grammy Awards For 'Patient Number 9'
Fleetwood Mac Is Done Following Christine's Death Says Mick
Nirvana and Heart Accept Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards
Journey In The Studio For 'Frontiers' 40th Anniversary
Robert Jon & The Wreck Deliver 'Come At Me' Video
Crossing Belt Get 'Intoxicated' With New Video
Kelsea Ballerini Headlines New CMT Storytellers
Singled Out: Until The Sun's Hell of a Thing