Nirvana and Heart Accept Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards

(hennemusic) Members of Nirvana and Heart were among the artists on hand in Los Angeles over the weekend to accept Lifetime Achievement Award honors as part of the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Kurt Cobain and bassist Krist Novoselic formed Nirvana in Aberdeen, WA in 1987; following the addition of drummer Dave Grohl three years later, the group's 1991 smash, "Smells Like Teen Spirit", would break the band into the mainstream as part of the leading edge of a shift in global youth culture. The group would disband following Cobain's death in 1994.

Novoselic, Grohl and guitarist Pat Smear received the 2023 honor at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre, where the bassist shared some thoughts on the band's legacy: "And they said that Kurt was witty or maybe he was a smartass. And he said, 'Teenage angst has paid off well.' Well, it has."

"I do fan mail, old-fashioned fan mail," he added, "and I get letters from around the world, like Nirvana fans. Like, just all around the world. A lot of young people. There's a new generation of Nirvana fans and I'm just very grateful for that."

As for Heart, the band's Seattle, WA origins as The Army date back to 1967, and it was after Ann joined in 1971 and a few name and lineup changes later - including the addition of Nancy - that led to Heart's formation in 1974. By 1975 they had recorded their seminal debut album, "Dreamboat Annie", which featured instant classics like "Magic Man", "Crazy On You" and the title track, and more US platinum albums followed.

Ann and Nancy Wilson were recognized with the 2023 Award, with Nancy on site to receive the honor in person.

"In 1974, I followed my calling, which pulled me out of my college dorm room to capture this dream I had with my sister since we were little kids," said the guitarist. "The dream was to be the Beatles."

See what else Nancy had to say and watch video of the acceptance speeches here.

Related Stories

Dave Grohl Comic Book Released

Nirvana, Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson Lead Grammy Lifetime achievement Honorees

Smells Like Teen Spirit For Tommy Emmanuel and Mike Dawes (2022 In Review)

Soundgarden and Nirvana Members Launch New Supergroup (2022 In Review)

News > Nirvana

Share this article