Tony Hawk Revealed Special Plans For Kurt Cobain's Skateboard With Hand-Painted Iron Maiden Art - 2023 In Review

Tony Hawk Revealed Special Plans For Kurt Cobain's Skateboard With Hand-Painted Iron Maiden Art was a top 23 story of Feb 2023: Skateboard legend Tony Hawk is making special plans to mark what would have been late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain's 56th birthday on February 20th, using a very special skateboard deck that he acquired at auction.

The deck once belonged to Cobain and features Kurt's hand-painted version of the iconic Iron Maiden mascot Eddie that was featured on the legendary metal group's 1981 sophomore album "Killers".

The Sims skateboard deck is a Jeff Phillips model, and sadly the 1980s skate icon took his own life on Christmas 1993, a few months before Cobain committed suicide in April of 1994.

Hawk shared a photo of the skateboard on Instagram and shared, "I bought this skateboard at an auction last year. It is an original Jeff Phillips model, hand painted by Kurt Cobain in 1985.

"Two icons that had immense influence on their respective fields, both of whom passed away tragically and much too young. I even tracked down the original owner to understand its provenance.

"With the incomparable help of @dupedupe, we are hoping to make something good of this acquisition by raising awareness for emotional health, and to help provide resources for those who are struggling mentally.

"More to come on February 20 (Kurt's birthday). 'Our little group has always been, and always will until the end'"

