Singled Out: Skinflint's Sasabonsam

Skinflint are releasing their new album, "Hate Spell", on February 17th, and to celebrate we asked guitarist/vocalist Giuseppe Sbrana to tell us about the new single "Sasabonsam." Here is the story:

I remember while creating Sasabonsam in the studio felt almost like being in a trance like state. The riffs came pouring out, the drums came thundering, and the bass was like an earthquake, everything clicked and the band went with it on a journey. We had no clear plan, nor did we try to force things in a particular direction, if the moment of the song wanted to take us somewhere, we allowed ourselves to go with zero inhibitions. It was one hell of a journey.

Lyrically the song painted an image in my mind of vampires. I just knew it had to be about vampires. It was inspired by Sasabonsam, a vampire in African Mythology but with a few twists of my own. In the song it's about an irresistible figure that seduces you, takes you to her labyrinth in the bush where you get lost and then shapeshifts into her true form, a bat like creature that drains you of life essence with giant wings and a snake like tail that can bite, poisoning your sanity.

Overall the song was composed in a day and the lyrics written the same night during an all nighter. Nature and the environment inspires me, so I went outside in the bush that night, just me alone under the stars and moon, and penned Sasabonsam...and yes, I did see bats that night.

