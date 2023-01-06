Cheat Codes And Dolly Parton Share 'Bets On Us'

Cheat Codes have teamed up with country legend and Rock and Roll Hall Of Famer Dolly Parton for a brand new single called "Bets On Us", the latest track from their forthcoming album, "One Night in Nashville - Presented by Cheat Codes".

Matthew Russell had this to say, "Having Dolly on this album is so surreal and a full circle moment for me personally. As someone who grew up in the Midwest my family and I would go to her event in the Great Smokey Mountains. Her larger than life photos were everywhere and now having song with one of the biggest music legends of all time and especially in the county space is incredible."

Parton said about the collaboration, ""I love how Bets on Us turned out with Cheat Codes. When I heard this song, I felt like I could contribute something special."

The trio said of the new country collaboration album, which arrives January 27th, "Going to the coolest city ever after making one song turned into fourteen and we wanted to make an entire album. We knew it was a different world musically from the one we lived in, but we knew we wanted to be a part of it," say Trevor Dahl, KEVI & Matthew Russell, collectively known as Cheat Codes. "We felt so comforted and welcomed by this incredible community of creators. The journey that began two years ago, now gets to be heard around the world, and we could not be more excited about this collection of songs."

see the album/guest list below:

Cheat Codes & Lady A - Something's Coming

[Songwriters: Lawrent, Colton Avery]

Cheat Codes & Russell Dickerson - I Remember

[Songwriters: Matt McGinn, Russell Dickerson, Alysa Vanderheym, Chris Ryan, Logan Turner, Cheat Codes]

Cheat Codes & MacKenzie Porter - One Night Left

[Songwriters: Matt McGinn, Josh Kerr, Parker Welling, Cheat Codes]

Cheat Codes & Brett Young - Hurt That You Gave Me

[Songwriters: Ross Copperman, Tommy Lee James, Michael Matosic, Cheat Codes]

Cheat Codes & Mitchell Tenpenny - What's It Gonna Take

[Songwriters: Mitchell Tenpenny, Aaron Gillespie, Nick Bailey, Kyle Fishman, Andy Albert, Cheat Codes]

Cheat Codes & Lee Brice & Lindsay Ell - How Do You Love

[Songwriters: Lee Brice, Lindsay Ell, Eric Aukoustics, Corey Blount, Saint Fleur, Celeste, Jordi & Jan - Bail Bandits, Danielle Alisa Poppitt, Sam James, Thom Bridges, Orianthi, Ernest Osei, Cheat Codes]

Cheat Codes & Dolly Parton - Bets On Us

[Songwriters: Cleo Tighe, James Newman, Ubizz, Cutfather]

Cheat Codes & Nate Smith - You Ain't Been In Love

[Songwriters: Nate Smith, Zach Abend, Andy Albert, Blake Pendergrass]

Cheat Codes - Sippin'

[Songwriters: Douglas Andrew, Henry Panton, Philip Peter, Dudley Panton, Oliver David, Hugh Daldry]

Cheat Codes & Little Big Town & Bryn Christopher - Never Love You Again

[Songwriters: Duck Blackwell, Bryn Christopher, Andrew Jackson, Cheat Codes]

Cheat Codes & Maddie & Tae - Already Hungover

[Songwriters: Nicolle Galyon, David Garcia, Amy Allen, Cheat Codes]

Cheat Codes & Adam Doleac - We'll Break Up

[Songwriters: Adam Doleac, Trevor Dahl, Kevin Bard, Aukoustics, Embody, Fred Wilhelm]

Cheat Codes & Matt Stell - When You Know

[Songwriters: Matt Stell, Michael Jade, Pete Good, Cheat Codes]

Cheat Codes & Jimmie Allen - Lose You

[Songwriters: Jimmie Allen, Josh Hoge, Nick Bailey, Kyle Fishman, Levon Grey, Cheat Codes]

BONUS: Cheat Codes & Russell Dickerson & Dixie D'Amelio - I Remember

[Songwriters: Matt McGinn, Russell Dickerson, Alysa Vanderheym, Chris Ryan, Logan Turner, Cheat Codes]

