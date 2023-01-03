Former Anvil and Overkill Guitarist Sebastian Marino Dead At 57

Former Anvil and Overkill guitarist Sebastian Marino died during the holiday weekend after being rushed to a hospital on New Year's Eve, according to his friend Bruce Pilato. He was 57.
Anvil wrote, "Sad start for the year!! Condolences to the family and friends of Sebastian Marino. Truly a great friend and guitar player that we were fortunate to have had !! May he rest in peace..."
Pilato wrote. "FAREWELL to my dear friend Sebastian Marino, who died suddenly in the early hours of today after being rushed to a hospital while doing a sound job on New Year's Eve in Florida.
"Sebastian owned and operated AUDIO IMAGES one of the most acclaimed audio & video production companies in the country. He and I go back to the 1980s and in the mid 1990s we worked together with Linda Rutherford & Celtic Fire, which featured his first wife.
"It was Sebastian who I approached for a road crew when I first started working with Carl Palmer in 2005. Sebastian essentially brought a slew of top quality production people who made up the road crews of Carl Palmer's band; ASIA; YES and other platinum level acts around the globe.
"A brilliant musician in his own right (he played guitar for OVERKILL and ANVIL among others)- he was like a best friend to any working musician or road tech's who interacted with him.
"He always treated them fairly and often working for less than he should have just so the music could survive. Sebastian... you were a diamond whose legacy will shine on forever. RIP, pal.
