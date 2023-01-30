.

Ghost 'Reverence & Resurrection' Pop-Up Event Announced

Published 01-30-2023

Ghost 'Reverence & Resurrection' Pop-Up Event Announced
Event poster

(Nasty Little Man) Metal Myths, the esteemed show that explores the histories and mysteries of the world's most extreme bands, has confirmed the first ever pop-up event in its storied history, Ghost-Reverence & Resurrection.

For one night only on Wednesday, February 1 at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go, Metal Myths Presents: Ghost-Reverence & Resurrection will pay unique and extensive tribute to the classic 1969 era of Ghost.

From 4pm until well into the evening, Ghost fans will have the rare opportunity to behold and worship artifacts from the short lived but massively influential 1969 iteration of Ghost. Long unseen and never before publicly displayed, these artifacts will include:

Ghost's 1969 costumes and ghoul masks on the very same Whisky A Go Go stage where the band performed its now-legendary September 13, 1969 show.

Rare magazine covers, the only surviving remnants of the mainstream music press coverage of Ghost from that era.

A veritable treasure trove of ephemera on display for the first and possibly only time.

Ghost-Reverence & Resurrection will also offer attendees the opportunity to pick up exclusive merchandise and other surprises, including an advance chance to purchase the much anticipated purple vinyl reissue of Ghost's 1969 7-inch Seven Inches of Satanic Panic, featuring "Kiss the Go Goat" and the song that would land Ghost its first spot on the Billboard Hot 100 decades after its original release, "Mary on a Cross."

For one day and one day only, Ghost's legacy will be on display for all who wish to step back in time and walk through the history of this one of a kind band.

Metal Myths Presents: Ghost: Reverence and Resurrection. Wednesday February 1 from 4pm until late. At the Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip.

For further information, go here.


Related Stories
Ghost 'Reverence & Resurrection' Pop-Up Event Announced

Ghost Recruit Def Leppard's Joe Elliott For 'Spillways'

Ghost Win Favorite Rock Album At American Music Awards (2022 In Review)

Ghost Deliver 'Mary On A Cross' Lyric Video

Singled Out: Ghostwreck's Poison

More Ghost News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Freaks on Parade Tour- Ghost Pop-Up- Journey's Schon and Cain Take Stage Together Despite Legal Battle- more

KISS Releasing Historic Live Recording- Luke Combs Shares 'Growin' Up and Gettin' Old'- Queen Revisit Live Aid Rehearsals- more

advertisement

Reviews

Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space - 2 Decades of Decay

GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course

Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters

Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Latest News

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Announce Freaks on Parade Tour

Ghost 'Reverence & Resurrection' Pop-Up Event Announced

Coldplay Add Dates To North American Music Of The Spheres Tour

The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley Coming Next Month

Radiohead Offshoot The Smile Announce North American Tour and Live EP

Alice Cooper In The Studio For Billion Dollar Babies 50th Anniversary

Norma Jean Look Back With '1994' Video

U2 Stream Songs Of Surrender Version Of 'With Or Without You'

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 2023 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.