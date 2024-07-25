Ghost Get Animated For 'Mary On A Cross' Video

Ghost have shared an animated music video for their track "Mary On A Cross" to celebrate tomorrow's release of the companion album to their very first feature film "Rite Here Rite Now".
They shared, "We wish to inform you on the eve of the Rite Here Rite Now release, please join Ghost for an animated double feature via their YouTube channel.
"Begin by celebrating the wide release of the much adored 'Mary On A Cross' animated video pulled directly from the film, and launching at midnight EST on Thursday, July 25.
"Followed by the world premiere of the much anticipated music video for the 3rd Papa Nihil, 1969 era single and film soundtrack standout 'The Future Is A Foreign Land'. Debuting at noon EST on Thursday, July 25. It's gonna be great, innit?"
The film hit movie theaters last month and entered the Top 10 of the North America box office with a cumulative total gross of $2.65M, making it the highest-grossing hard rock cinema event ever in North America.
Tobias Forge said at the time, "Having wanted to make a movie for most of my life, I was overwhelmed to see the interest our fans showed in the film before it was even released. Now as people seem to have not only seen it, but also seem to dig it... That really gets my motor humming. Thank you all!"
