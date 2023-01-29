Job For A Cowboy Reuniting For First Show In 7 Years

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival announced that this year's event will feature the reunion of Job For A Cowboy, who will be playing first show together in 7 years.

Organizers broke the news in a series of tweets. They wrote, "Reuniting for their ONLY performance for the foreseeable future, Death Metal powerhouse JOB FOR A COWBOY returns to the stage for the first time in 7 years at Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2023!

"A name synonymous with heavy music, JOB FOR A COWBOY was a constant on Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, The Summer Slaughter Tour, Download Festival, Wacken Open Air, and more - becoming one of the largest torchbearers of Heavy Metal in the U.S.

"The band is rumored to be releasing their first album in 9 years in 2023. Experience this monumental, rare opportunity to see JFAC once more at Blue Ridge 2023!"

The festival will be taking place on September 7th through 10th at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, VA.





