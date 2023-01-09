Singled Out: Victory Kid's No Brakes

Single art

LA pop-punks Victory Kid recently released a new single called "No Brakes" and to celebrate we asked lead vocalist Harrison Nida to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Through the last few years, the decision to become a musician went from ballsy to reckless. There are so many reasons to stop. Financial pressure, a hurting wild west industry, illness of varying degrees, even discouragement from friends, family, and, if I'm being honest, myself.

It came to a breaking point. Do I continue to walk down this beautifully dangerous path, or do I succumb to the voices pushing me to stop being creative, fall asleep on the mountain, and allow nature to take its course.

F*** that. When I'm challenged I make a plan and go through it. The same goes for my drummer Carlo. And No Brakes is that plan. Throw your shoulder into a rock over and over again and you'll break your shoulder. Drop a new single off of an upcoming record and maybe that bit of dynamite, along with an excellent team behind the wheel, can do the work for you.

To all artists hurting right now: the future of art is uncertain, but you are a key to its survival. Where would I be if I never heard "Open Your Eyes" (by Goldfinger), if I never saw "Sleep No More", or experienced the incredible street art surrounding the cities we've played at (Hamburg comes to mind).

We must fight despair with love and art, blocks with fun and light, and the voices telling us to give up with the tenacity and clarity that artists have brought to the world for thousands of years. If you identify with this message, this song is for you.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

Related Stories

News > Victory Kid