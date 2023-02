Singled Out: Waters of March's Blue Lilacs

Desertshore alums Chris Connolly and Phil Carney just released the self-titled debut for their Waters of March project with guest vocalist Petra Haden and to celebrate we asked Chris to tell us about the song "Blue Lilacs". Here is the story:

After releasing instrumental albums, Phil and I wanted to write songs that were more lyrically focused, as well as explore jazz harmonies and chord structures. Luckily, Petra Haden agreed to sing on our Waters of March project, as she is an incredibly talented jazz singer. Based on a guitar riff Phil was improvising on guitar, "Blue Lilacs" was written on the piano with a Motown vibe. While still grappling with memories of the past, the song emphasizes the idea of consciously evoking positive feelings or thoughts. It explores the battle between moving forward and memories or past emotional states that may impede progress. Although the overall message and vibe of the song and the message itself are more positive in nature, allowing one to invoke a positive feeling or energy.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

